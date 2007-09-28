Babyshambles' Pete finds a sympathetic ear in Sir Paul

28 SEPTEMBER 2007



They may seem an unlikely pairing, but when troubled Babyshambles frontman Pete Doherty was asked to interview Paul McCartney for a music publication recently the two musicians apparently got on like a house on fire.



While friends of the younger singer revealed he felt "overwhelmed" at the prospect of coming face-to-face with one of his idols, Pete seems to have found a sympathic ear in the rock veteran. "They had a real heart to heart. At times it was like a father talking to his son," revealed one pal. "Pete promised Paul he was serious about getting clean... and said he never wanted to fall back into his dark days again."



Despite having sought help after falling foul of the law on several occasions with his wild ways, until now the singer has struggled to get his life back on track. According to band's drummer Adam Ficek, however, this time round the 28-year-old, who has again booked himself into a clinic, seems determined to make positive changes.



"Obviously it's not up to me to say this is it, he's clean. But speaking to him, you sense this is the first time he's been in rehab when he's actually going through the process rather than paying lip service."



With Pete's partying ways believed to have contributed to his split with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, the singer has made it clear he harbours no ill feeling towards his former flame. The covergirl is credited as co-writer on several of the tracks from the band's new album Shotter's Nation, which comes out in October.