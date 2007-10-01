Jen sparks further baby speculation on opening night of tour with Marc

1 OCTOBER 2007



As Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony kicked off their first ever joint tour in the US at the weekend pregnancy rumours surrounding the couple reached fever-pitch.



Contributing to speculation were the couple's emotionally charged response to the audience and Jennifer's choice of stage costumes. While the Latin diva changed several times in the course of the show, gone were her revealing stage outfits and elaborate routines, replaced by modest, flowing ensembles and low-key dance moves.



The 39-year-old was looking radiant as she took to the stage to treat the audience to some of her biggest hits. And she was clearly touched when some of its members presented her with cards and flowers: "Don't let me get all emotional because I know it won't stop!" she insisted.



The maternity-style outfits the singer showcased on the tour's opening night were Roberto Cavalli creations. And all seemed designed to conceal the singer's usually toned-to-perfection midriff.



Reinforcing the belief that the couple may soon be sharing some special news was a visibly emotional Marc, who told concert-goers: "This is a special night for us on so many levels," while his wife added: "It's been a really special year."



For the sentimental finale the couple sang a duet together in Spanish before bringing the show to a close with an onstage kiss.