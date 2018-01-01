Music star Paul sparks new nodding craze with internet video

He's been around the block in the course of his marathon music career yet Paul McCartney has lost none of his affinity with youth culture it seems. The music icon has joined the scores of teenagers posting home videos of themselves on the internet, and sparked a new trend.



His contribution to the online scene was a clip of himself and pals – including Kate Moss' former boyfriend Jefferson Hack - nodding their heads to the strains of one of the tracks from his new album Nod Your Head. Now thousands of fans have responded to the 26-second clip by posted their own versions on youtube.com.



Some of the best efforts - which come from all over the world - include a class of nursery school children, and shots of nodding dogs in Canada. Fellow Beatle Ringo star has even got in on the act, posting his own head-bobbing clip.



Copying Paul's home video efforts won't be the only opportunity fans get to follow their hero's lead on the web. Budding musicians will soon get the chance to play guitar with the rocker after he signed up to become a tutor on a website.



The Beatle has recorded the first lesson for award-winning music tutorial site, nowplayit.com - which also features contributions from KT Tunstall and indie rockers Blur. The clip - which explains how to master bass drums and guitar parts from his track Ever Present Past - will soon be available to download on the site for a small fee.



