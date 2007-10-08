hellomagazineWeb
The 25-year-old pop princess - who made her stage comeback at the MTV Music Awards last month - will be facing some tough competition when she releases Blackout, her first album in four years, on November 12
She must see off the original advocates of girl power, the Spice Girls, whose greatest hits album is out on the same day
Also set to give her fellow popsters a run for their money from November 12 is Kylie, whose new single 2 Hearts debuts that day
8 OCTOBER 2007
Girl power looks set to take over the music scene next month with some of the industry's most successful female artists preparing to do battle in the charts. November 12 marks the release of albums from both Britney Spears and the Spice Girls, while Kylie Minogue presents her new single on the same day, with her own disc hot on its heels.
Britney's first studio album in four years - hailed for its more grown-up sound - is entitled Blackout and features several collaborations with top-notch producers. It includes her comeback single Gimmie More which has already reached number three in the US charts, despite the singer's less than slick performance at the MTV Music Awards last month.
The 25-year-old pop princess will need to see off competition from the recently reformed Spice Girls, who release their greatest hits album on the same day. The girls – whose world tour kicks off in December – will follow the disc a week later with their new single Headlines, which Geri Halliwell describes as a "big love song".
Also throwing her brand of electro pop into the mix with the debut of her new single, 2 Hearts, is Kylie, whose tenth album, X, hits shelves November 26. Recorded in Ibiza, London and Stockholm, the 13-track disc is her first studio album in four years and is already being described by critics as her coolest yet.
