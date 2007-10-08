The 25-year-old pop princess - who made her stage comeback at the MTV Music Awards last month - will be facing some tough competition when she releases Blackout, her first album in four years, on November 12

She must see off the original advocates of girl power, the Spice Girls, whose greatest hits album is out on the same day

Also set to give her fellow popsters a run for their money from November 12 is Kylie, whose new single 2 Hearts debuts that day