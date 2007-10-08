Christina prepares to welcome baby with LA shopping spree

Despite keeping mum about their baby news, parents-to-be Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman apparently couldn't resist spilling the beans to staff at an upmarket baby store during a Saturday shopping spree in West Hollywood. The pregnant singer, who has yet to make an official announcement regarding her pregnancy, reportedly revealed the gender of her baby to sales assistants at upmarket boutique Bel Bambini as she and her music producer husband selected items for her upcoming baby shower.



"She looked beautiful," said store employee Crysta Smith. "She had a little bump. She said she was so excited." While a smiling Christina asked staff to keep the baby's sex private, it seems a little girl could be on the way after the singer was spotted examining a trendy pink pram.



The couple's joy over their imminent parenthood was no secret, though, with Jordan protectively holding his 26-year-old wife's bump in a tender moment during their two-hour retail outing. They picked out an array of baby accessories, from clothing to blankets and bottles, with help from Jordan's mum and sister and Christina's little niece - whom she expertly toted on her hip.