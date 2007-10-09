hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The singer was over the moon about her Q awards gong, jokingly thanking all those "who continue to support me, including my dress"
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Sir Paul also got a warm reception at the glitzy affair, where he was congratulated on being named a music icon - and the quality of his derriere - by Dame Shirley
Photo: © Getty Images
9 OCTOBER 2007
Receiving a standing ovation from a celebrity-packed audience including Sir Paul McCartney at the Q magazine music awards, Kylie was left in no doubt about the affection she enjoys in the rock'n'roll community.
In her first major appearance at an industry event since her illness, the diminutive pop princess was honoured with the Q Idol award.
Sporting a chic Marilyn Monroe-style hairdo, the singer said: "This my first day back at work like this so it's very exciting and slightly nerve-wracking."
Monday night's other big winner was the former Beatle who was named Q Icon. Accepting the award Sir Paul paid tribute to his "fantastic, beautiful children" and his first wife Linda, thanking her for "seeing him through some really tough periods".
Backstage, the Liverpudlian singer was congratulated with a warm hug from Dame Shirley, who made clear it wasn't just his music she admired. "She looked at his behind, gave an approving nod and said 'nice ass'," reported an onlooker.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.