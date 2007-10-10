Babyshambles wild boy Pete makes himself at home in the country

He's steering clear of London's party scene by taking up residence in a Wiltshire cottage, and it seems Pete Doherty has discovered the 'Good Life' after happily making himself at home in his new rural community. Scrubbed up nicely in a cardigan and jeans, the Babyshambles frontman returned to Marlborough pub the Sun Inn on Monday where he's now one of the regulars.



He's certainly getting to know the locals after he treated them to an impromptu sing-along there over a few pints of Guinness at the weekend. Making a clean start is a priority for the troubled rocker who has just spent a month at a rehab clinic. He'll no doubt be helped by the fact his music career is on the up after his band's latest release Shotter's Nation climbed the album charts to the number five slot.



His love life is also back on track after a painful split with former flame Kate Moss – who is now dating The Kills singer Jamie Hince. New girlfriend Irina Lazareanu, whose modelling career was kick-started by Kate, joined him in the quaint village of Marlborough for a romantic stroll on Tuesday.