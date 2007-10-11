hellomagazineWeb
Having learned of the Spice Girls travel plans for their upcoming tour, the Pulp Fiction star has offered to pilot their personal plane
Meanwhile music mogul P Diddy is apparently designing a fleet of bullet-proof tour buses for them
Posh and co hit the road in December, when their 16-date tour kicks off in Vancouver
11 OCTOBER 2007
Following initial reports that each of the Spice Girls would be globe hopping in a private jet when their tour kicks off in December, it was revealed this week that the band has splashed out £10 million on leasing three Boeing 757s - one of which is to be fitted out with a crèche and a make-up salon. And the latest development has prompted John Travolta to offer to fly it for them.
"It sounds like an amazing plane," says the Pulp Fiction star - who's a qualified pilot. "I have been flying since 1974 so maybe I could help out." The girls, who have nicknamed the plane Spice Force One, will use it to travel between gigs with their families, while their army of dancers, managers and stage crew travel in the other two planes.
The girls' travel plans have been on P Diddy's mind, too, apparently. Posh's rapper pal is reported to have put his £4-million fleet of specially designed buses at their disposal. "He wants the girls to go in style and he knows how to do that," a source told one British newspaper.
