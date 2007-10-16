Kylie makes West End 'debut' as mystery voice for pal William

Pop princess Kylie Minogue took multi-tasking to new levels when she turned up to watch a West End production of the musical Rent - and managed to take part in it at the same time.



The diminutive Aussie recorded a series of phone messages in different accents for the show, which stars Denise Van Outen. Her novel contribution was a favour to her friend and long-time creative director William Baker, who directed the musical. And arriving for the opening night at the Duke of York Theatre in London, the pals looked keen to check out the results of what started off as an 'in' joke between them.



Only those in the know will know it's Kylie as in some instances her voice has been digitally altered to make it sound masculine.



Her stage 'debut' is only one of a string of surprises the pop star has in the pipeline for fans. It's been revealed by a British newspaper that in the Dr Who Christmas special she filmed, Kylie puckers up with Time Lord David Tennant.



"Dr Who is one lucky time traveller," commented an insider on the sci-fi programme. "Who wouldn't want to be snogged by Kylie?"