Spice Girls on verge of lending 'girl power' to supermarket chain

16 OCTOBER 2007



The Spice Girls are set to follow Fawlty Towers star Prunella Scales and Little Voice actress Jane Horrocks by making an appearance in the aisles of a British supermarket.



The fab five are due to unveil a bank-boosting deal to star in a tongue-in-cheek ad campaign for retail giant Tesco in the run-up to Christmas, it has been announced.



While comedy star Jane jokingly referred to her North London home as Tesco Towers in recognition of the company's contribution to her bank balance, the girls will also be getting a hefty Christmas bonus from their seasonal contribution.



The chain is paying Victoria Beckham and her bandmates £1 million each to film two TV adverts and will also sponsor their 'farewell' tour.



There has been a huge surge of interest in the return of the Spices, who are arguably Britain's most popular girl group, with tickets for their new concert dates selling out in 38 seconds.