Minogue siblings sparkle at screening of Kylie documentary

17 OCTOBER 2007



There was no mistaking that famous mega-watt Minogue smile as stunning siblings Kylie and Dannii greeted the crowds at a premiere in London’s Leicester Square this week. Adding extra sparkle to their red carpet moment was a generous frosting of diamonds and crystals, with the Spinning Around singer looking a million dollars in £500,000-worth of gems and a satin Dolce & Gabbana gown embroidered with hundreds of Swarovski crystals.



Dannii, who's currently appearing as a judge on The X Factor, also wowed in a sequin and crystal-encrusted gown with a daring neckline. The sisters were attending a screening of Kylie’s documentary White Diamond, directed by her personal stylist and pal William Baker.



Just 11-minutes long, the short film gives fans an insight into the 39-year-old’s high profile battle with cancer, a behind-the-scenes account of her Showgirl tour and emotional footage of her break-up with former beau, actor Olivier Martinez.



"The film shows Kylie as never before, with intimate backstage footage and interviews, including Kylie talking about her feelings, worries and aspirations," reveals the star’s official website.



This week's screening of White Diamond is a prelude to the next big release from the popular Aussie, her new album X, which is set to be released on November 26.