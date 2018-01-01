Posh and co set to Spice up American lingerie chain

17 OCTOBER 2007



Hot on the heels of their lucrative supermarket sponsorship deal, the Spice Girls have scored another coup - this time bringing their unique brand of girl power to an upmarket US lingerie chain.



The girls have chosen underwear giant Victoria's Secret as the only retailer to sell their 15-track greatest hits album in America for the first two months of its release. The chain will also be selling a Spice Girls' limited edition box set, which includes charm bracelets, karaoke DVDs, postcards and posters.



The Spices are also believed to be giving their first US TV performance since their split in 2001 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Hollywood. The show is broadcast on December 4, but will be recorded early next month - before the start of their sell-out world tour.



Masterminded by their manager Simon Fuller - who is set on making their return to the world of pop a global success - the deal is worth an estimated £1 million to each of the bandmates. After filming the video for their comeback single in London at the weekend, Posh and co will fly to LA to unveil their association with the lingerie company.