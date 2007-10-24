Rod's passion for vintage model railway brings cover honour

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
When he's not touring or spending time with his wife Penny and their son, the rocker relaxes with his spectacular railway scenario
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos to enlarge
Rod's painstaking recreation of New York's famous station so impressed rail buffs it made it onto the cover of a specialist publication
24 OCTOBER 2007
For years statuesque Strictly Come Dancing contestant Penny Lancaster has been sharing her husband's affections with another model - of the railtrack variety.
The object of Rod Stewart's enthusiasm is a miniature version of 1940s New York, featuring a mock-up of Grand Central Station and 26 period locomotives, which the rocker built himself.
And now the millionaire singer's hobby has won him a very un-rocker-like honour - a spot in the limelight on the front cover of a US railway enthusiasts' magazine.
An employee at a specialist hobby shop in Kansas told how a limo pulled up outside the store last year and deposited Rod, who went on £4,000 spending spree, snapping up sections of track and miniature people.
Apparently only one detail lacks authenticity in his version of the Big Apple. Some of the passengers waiting on the platforms are wearing the colours of the Scot's beloved Glasgow Celtic football club.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.