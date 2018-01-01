Britney takes positive steps to regain custody of her two boys

25 OCTOBER 2007



Things are finally looking rosier for troubled pop star Britney Spears. Taking positive steps to regain custody of her two little boys, the 25-year-old singer this week began parenting sessions at a Beverley Hills hotel.



Ordered by an LA court judge as part of her ongoing custody battle over sons Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James, the counselling classes must be completed by both the singer and her former husband Kevin Federline. Twenty-nine-year-old Kevin - who is due to attend a progress review on Friday with his former wife - was also present at the hotel, according to reports.



The six-session course - entitled Parenting Without Conflict - is designed to help parents understand the effect of their behavior on their children. And Britney appears to welcome the guidance it aims to offer. "She's actually looking forward to it," says a source.



The singer's upbeat approach follows a more positive turn of events for the pop princess in recent weeks. Not only has she been awarded visitation rights to the boys, but her new album Blackout - due for UK release on October 29 - is currently riding high in the US charts and has gained hugely positive reviews in the press.