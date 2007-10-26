Christina shows off growing bump as she shops for baby

26 OCTOBER 2007



Christina Aguilera was showing off a sizable baby bump recently as she enjoyed a spot of retail therapy at upmarket Beverly Hills baby boutique Bel Bambini. Like Halle Berry – who has admitted to already buying a crib and pram in preparation for her new arrival – Christina is clearly keen to make sure she's got everything her newborn could need.



While she used to be known for her wild outfit choices, the mum-to-be showed off a new maternal side on Wednesday – wearing a cute teddy bear pendant over her cosy grey cardigan. She hasn't entirely let go of her glamorous side, however, opting to wear skyscraper ankle boots rather than comfy flats for the shopping trip.



The Beautiful singer, who is believed to be almost six months pregnant, had visited the store earlier this month to set up a gift list for her baby shower which she reportedly held last weekend in Malibu.



According to a US magazine the 26-year-old mum-to-be was given blue and boy-themed presents from close friends and family. One source apparently revealed Christina is keen to call the baby after her husband Jordan Bratman.