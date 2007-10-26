hellomagazineWeb
Sporty Spice told TV funnyman Graham Norton how the second in line to the throne headed for the kitchen to rustle up peanut butter on toast after some of the band members admitted to not liking cucumber sandwiches
William, pictured helping out in the kitchen of a charity organisation last year, clearly had no problem taking a hands-on approach to keeping his girl power guests happy
Prince William is a super-attentive - and extremely hands-on - host according to Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm, who has been recalling a Spice Girls visit to Prince Charles' Highgrove residence.
Melanie revealed to chat show host Graham Norton that it was high tea with a difference when the fiesty five accepted the royal invitation to join William and his brother for a cuppa and a little posh fare.
Apparently the fancy sandwiches on offer didn't appeal to the girls, prompting the second in line to the throne to nip off to the kitchen to rustle up something more acceptable.
"Some of us didn't like cucumber sandwiches," explained the singer, so "we were made peanut butter on toast by Prince William".
And it wasn't the first time the quintet's cheeky approach had manifested itself in the presence of royalty. Prince Charles found himself receiving a little girl power action in 1998, when Geri Halliwell famously pinched his bottom.
