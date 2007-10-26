Sporty Spice told TV funnyman Graham Norton how the second in line to the throne headed for the kitchen to rustle up peanut butter on toast after some of the band members admitted to not liking cucumber sandwiches

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

William, pictured helping out in the kitchen of a charity organisation last year, clearly had no problem taking a hands-on approach to keeping his girl power guests happy

Photo: © Getty Images