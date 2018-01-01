Posh and her pals spice up Christmas with festive diva spoof

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
In one of two TV spots due to air over the season of goodwill, the feisty five send themselves up by pretending to fall out over a champagne feast
Photo: © PA
Click on photo to enlarge
26 OCTOBER 2007
The Spice Girls have only just reunited and already pop-diva behaviour is emerging. The girl power crew was caught on camera clashing over an important question: what to have for Christmas dinner?
The confrontation is strictly scripted, however, as the first of two tongue-in-cheek TV ads for a supermarket chain. In the slot Geri plumps for turkey, while what the others really, really want is goose or beef. Posh, true to form, will only sit down to a plate of lobster.
In the second they go shopping for presents, only to be left ducking and diving to avoid being spotted.
In typical Spice style the singers, who pocketed ₤1 million each for the Tesco campaign, refused to take themselves too seriously. "The ads are very funny, as the girls insisted it had to be a send-up," said a source.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.