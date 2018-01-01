Posh and her pals spice up Christmas with festive diva spoof

26 OCTOBER 2007



The Spice Girls have only just reunited and already pop-diva behaviour is emerging. The girl power crew was caught on camera clashing over an important question: what to have for Christmas dinner?



The confrontation is strictly scripted, however, as the first of two tongue-in-cheek TV ads for a supermarket chain. In the slot Geri plumps for turkey, while what the others really, really want is goose or beef. Posh, true to form, will only sit down to a plate of lobster.



In the second they go shopping for presents, only to be left ducking and diving to avoid being spotted.



In typical Spice style the singers, who pocketed ₤1 million each for the Tesco campaign, refused to take themselves too seriously. "The ads are very funny, as the girls insisted it had to be a send-up," said a source.