Leona Lewis triumphs to claim the prized number one spot

29 OCTOBER 2007



In what has been called this year’s most exciting fight for the number one position, X Factor star Leona Lewis’ has seen her new single Bleeding Love storm to the top of the pop charts, shooting past tough opposition including legendary boy band Take That.



Selling an incredible 218,805 copies –120,000 more than Take That's Rule The World – the 22-year-old also scored the most first week sales of any other song this year. "The sales are incredible," said her mentor Simon Cowell. "I'm absolutely thrilled for Leona, she thoroughly deserves it."



Ironically, the London-born beauty performed a duet with Take That on last year's X Factor final. "I would never have imagined we'd be releasing singles at the same time," she revealed. "I'd really like to see them soon to thank them for all their advice. They are such lovely guys…such gentlemen."



The chart triumph marks Leona's second time at number one. Her debut single A Moment Like This took the top spot last Christmas.