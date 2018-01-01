Girl Power builds as Emma B arrives in LA to join the Spices

30 OCTOBER 2007



With just under two months to go before their world tour kicks off, the Spice Girls have reunited in LA to get down to the serious business of rehearsing their stage act. Arriving at the start of this week, new mum Emma Bunton was the last member of the band to touch down on American soil, meaning the band can now move up a gear in the preparation for their highly-anticipated comeback.



Greeted by hordes of snappers at LA airport, Emma - accompanied by her husband Jade Jones and pushing two-month-old son Beau in a pram - smiled widely as she headed off to her limo. Levels of interest in the girls is high across the pond after they signed a multi-million pound deal with upmarket lingerie chain Victoria's Secret, which will distribute their album and sell Spice Girls merchandise.



First on the agenda for the famous girl power advocates is preparing for an appearance at a Hollywood fashion event - due to be televised in the US on December 4. They will take to the stage to perform two numbers, marking their first gig together in nine years. Though the final choice of tracks has yet to be made, the buzz has it that Say You'll Be There and Headlines are on the cards.



"They wanted one old and one new," says a source close to Posh and co. "But they (keep changing) their minds about the old one."