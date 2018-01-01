hellomagazineWeb
He's not quite concert ready yet, but the singer - pictured on left with the group earlier on the tour - plans on joining his bandmates on stage on Wednesday. Meanwhile, doctors have reassured he'll be back in action when the tour moves to the UK on November 15
30 OCTOBER 2007
Take That's Howard Donald is to rejoin his bandmates on stage after being treated in hospital for a punctured lung.
The singer suffered the injury while performing acrobatic dance moves during a Beautiful World tour gig in Vienna last week, and was forced to pull out of the concert.
It's not clear whether the 38-year-old will be able to perform at the outfit's next gig in Hamburg on Wednesday, but he's apparently planning on saying hi to the crowd. "He may even grab a mike," said a source.
Doctors have reassured that Howard will be fighting fit for the band's first UK date on November 15, however.
