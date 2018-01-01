Celine thrills UK fans with world tour dates announcement

31 OCTOBER 2007



Renowned for the powerful, emotive ballads which have made her a global success and helped her notch up album sales just shy of 200 million, Celine Dion has been delivering her all-star quality in the UK. In London on the promotional trail for her new album Taking Chances, Canada's much-loved musical export also had some good news for her fans, with the announcement she will be taking to the stage for two rare shows in England.



The Quebec-born songbird will perform in Manchester on May 2 and London on May 6. The two dates are part of her forthcoming world tour – her first in nine years - which kicks off in South Africa on Valentine's Day.



News of the extra appearances came hot on the heels of the six-time Grammy winner's performance on British reality show The X Factor, where she also shared her wealth of experience with contestants, including tips on improving their stage acts.



A spot of London retail therapy was also on the cards for the 39-year-old songbird - currently coming to the end of a five-year run of sell-out Las Vegas shows. Wrapping up warm against Britain's markedly more chilly climate, Celine caused a stir as she hit the shops in upmarket Sloane Street with her husband of seven years Rene Angelil.