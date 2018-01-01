Celine thrills UK fans with world tour dates announcement

hellomagazineWeb
After giving a stirring performance on British TV, the Quebec-born songbird had some good news for her UK fans - she has added two extra dates to her forthcoming world tour which means she'll take to the stage in Manchester and London next May
31 OCTOBER 2007
Renowned for the powerful, emotive ballads which have made her a global success and helped her notch up album sales just shy of 200 million, Celine Dion has been delivering her all-star quality in the UK. In London on the promotional trail for her new album Taking Chances, Canada's much-loved musical export also had some good news for her fans, with the announcement she will be taking to the stage for two rare shows in England.
The Quebec-born songbird will perform in Manchester on May 2 and London on May 6. The two dates are part of her forthcoming world tour – her first in nine years - which kicks off in South Africa on Valentine's Day.
News of the extra appearances came hot on the heels of the six-time Grammy winner's performance on British reality show The X Factor, where she also shared her wealth of experience with contestants, including tips on improving their stage acts.
A spot of London retail therapy was also on the cards for the 39-year-old songbird - currently coming to the end of a five-year run of sell-out Las Vegas shows. Wrapping up warm against Britain's markedly more chilly climate, Celine caused a stir as she hit the shops in upmarket Sloane Street with her husband of seven years Rene Angelil.
