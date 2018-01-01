Multi-talented Alanis to flex her acting skills again in new movie

Renaissance woman Alanis Morissette has spoken of her excitement at signing up to her first film role since 2001. The Canadian songstress will appear in Radio Free Albemuth, a film based on a book by sci-fi writer Philip K Dick. She is to play Sylvia, a woman suffering from cancer who appears in a record label exec's dreams as a glamorous singer - but in reality is an ordinary woman who becomes his secretary and eventual soul-mate.



"I'm a big fan of Philip K Dick's poetic and expansively imaginative books," says Alanis. "I feel blessed to portray Sylvia, and be part of this story being told in film."

The 33-year-old has built up a second career as an actress over the last decade as well as award-winning recording artist. She has appeared on TV shows such as Sex And The City and Nip/Tuck, and in 1999 played God in the satirical film Dogma opposite Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. In her latest cinematic outing she will star alongside American actor Shea Wigham, who had his big break in 2001's Tigerland.



Radio Free Albemuth is set to hit screens in the US next June.