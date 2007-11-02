Amy and Pete hit all the right notes at MTV Europe awards

With Formula One star Lewis Hamilton presenting a trophy, Amy Winehouse and Pete Doherty on their best behaviour, and scores of the pop scene's hottest acts on hand, the MTV Europe Music Awards had all the ingredients for a tantalising night.



The bee-hived diva was on typically laconic form at the extravaganza in Munich, Germany, as she went on stage to accept the Artists Choice gong – voted for by her peers – with a simple 'Thanks'.



Later Amy earned approving cheers from the crowd with her performance of hit song Back To Black, as did Pete, playing with his Babyshambles outfit. His successful set prompted organisers to praise the musician for being "punctual, professional and… charming to everyone".



Canadian pop princess, Nelly Furtado had a rewarding night too, with her disc Loose winning the top album honour. But it was her compatriot Avril Lavigne who really struck gold.



The Sk8ter Girl was a double winner, being hailed the year's best solo artist and bagging the Most Addictive Track title for Girlfriend - an award handed over by hunky British track ace Lewis.