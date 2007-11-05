Celine wins 'legend' status at World Music Awards in Monaco

5 NOVEMBER 2007



Selling 200 million albums worldwide is no mean feat. So it was no surprise to see Celine Dion receive the Legend award - the highest honour of the evening - at the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo. The Quebec-born diva, who performed the single Taking Chances from her forthcoming album, was presented with her award by regal fan Prince Albert. The Canadian chanteuse "soothes the world's hearts and creates smiles of love across the face of the world", he told the audience.



Meanwhile, British pop star Mika was running out of hands to hold his golden statuettes as he scooped an impressive four awards. The 24-year-old Grace Kelly singer was the big success story of the night, winning in the best-selling new artist, male entertainer, pop/rock artist and British artist categories. Despite only hitting the music scene last year, the Lebanese-born star, who moved to London at the age of nine, has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top, a success reflected in the title of his recently released single Happy Ending.



Mika wasn't the only youthful singer celebrating. Avril Lavigne was named best-selling pop/rock female artist and best-selling Canadian artist, while Bajan sensation Rihanna won entertainer of the year and best-selling pop female artist. It was a particularly triumphant night for hip hop artist Akon who picked up three statuettes. "You are witness to seeing me receive any kind of award for music the first time in my life," he told the audience.



The evening didn't just belong to the music industry's bright young things, however. R&B queen Patti LaBelle, 63, was feted for her long career and she returned the favour by getting everyone, including Prince Albert, on their feet to dance to her rendition of Lady Marmalade.