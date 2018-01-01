Jet-setting Spice Girls invited to put in a royal performance

The run up to Christmas is a busy time for everyone, and with their new tour the Spice Girls have more on their plates than most. Now there's an extra date set to be added to the girls' already packed schedule. The feisty quintet have been invited to perform in front of the Queen as part of the Royal Variety Performance.



Although the show takes place in Liverpool on December 3 - the day after they're due to kick off their world tour in Canada - the girls are excited by the prospect. "We've been having talks with them," confirms a Royal Variety Performance organiser. She admits, however, that the new gig could be difficult to fit in with the band's tour commitments. "They are keen, but it's a question of making it work physically," she says.



The globe-trotting Spices will certainly have their work cut out for them if the plans go ahead. No sooner will they have launched the North American part of the tour than they'll be hopping on a plane for home, only to head back to the States, where they've got gigs in LA and Las Vegas, for December 5. Then it's back to Britain again for the UK leg which gets underway on December 15.



All the jet-setting means the girls need to be on top form, leading Posh Spice Victoria to embark on a new eating regimen to ensure she can keep up with the strenuous dance routines. She's reportedly following a specially developed eating plan designed to increase her stamina and energy.