Paul enjoys weekend by the shore with wealthy US busineswoman

6 NOVEMBER 2007



Paul McCartney has turned to a long-standing female pal for coastal chats and quiet strolls along the foreshore as the protracted divorce battle between him and Heather Mills continues.



At the weekend the 65-year-old singer was also pictured dining out and sharing kisses with successful American businesswoman Nancy Shevell, the wife of powerful East Coast lawyer Bruce Blakeman.



Nancy and her husband, who've been married 23 years and have a teenage son, were friends of Paul and Linda. Of late the 47-year-old US socialite has dropped her husband's surname and been seen without her wedding ring.



On Friday and Saturday she and Macca met up at an East Hampton eaterie, staying out until 3am on one occasion. The following day the pair shared brunch before winding up their weekend with a stroll along the beach.



And their get-togethers have not been confined to the US. The former Beatle visited Nancy at a London hotel on the day of his High Court hearing with estranged wife Heather almost a month ago.