Take That member Howard, who suffered a collapsed lung after attempting tricky dance moves on stage, made a return to the tour last night, joining the lads at a gig in Germany
Recovering Howard makes comeback with Take That in Germany

9 NOVEMBER 2007

German Take That fans were in for a special treat on Wednesday night as Howard Donald rejoined his fellow band members to perform for the first time since being hospitalised with an injury.

The 39-year-old, who was diagnosed with a collapsed lung after attempting some acrobatic dance moves during one of the lads' Beautiful World concerts, returned to the spotlight at a gig in Oberhausen. And while the hunky star's singing was back on form, he kept his dance moves to a minimum.

His damaged lung continues to have an another effect on proceedings, however. Doctors have forbidden him to fly - so while Gary, Mark and Jason jet from one city to the next on their European tour, Howard is travelling solo by train.

