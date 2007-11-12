Kylie charms French fans as she returns to City of Light

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Looking as glam as ever in a dazzling black dress, Kylie takes to the stage on France's Star Academy and treats the audience to a rendition of her latest hit
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
The 39-year-old - who is no stranger to Paris after living there with former boyfriend Olivier Martinez - wows the crowds in yet another elegant ensemble
Photo: © Rex
12 NOVEMBER 2007
French fans of Kylie Minogue were in for a treat this weekend, as the pop princess stopped by hit TV talent show Star Academy to perform her latest song 2 Hearts - her 40th UK single.
The 39-year-old was in Paris, where she once lived with former flame Olivier Martinez, for the launch party of her new perfume Darling. And the hardworking star decided to make the most of her trip by appearing on the Fame Academy-style programme.
In a selection of sensational outfits, Kylie showed this year's hopefuls the way. With her platinum blonde hair in a short 'do and her lips painted a vibrant shade of red, the Australian diva looked every inch the star as she took to the stage in a glamorous black dress with chiffon layering.
Showing her versatility throughout the evening, the stylish diva - whose TV special aired in the UK this weekend - also donned an elegant floor-length white gown with a green sash, and an edgy black jumpsuit teamed with knee boots and a statement pendant.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.