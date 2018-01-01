Posh's boys get a sneak peek at mum's latest concert action

15 NOVEMBER 2007



For the past nine years Victoria Beckham has been first and foremost a wife and mother to David and her three boys. Now though, as the time grows nearer for her to step into the limelight once more as an all-singing, all-dancing Spice Girl, her family are seeing a different side to the 33-year-old, much to their amusement.



"David and the boys have been laughing at me because I've been wandering around the house listening to my iPod and practicing the routines," she reveals on the band's official website. "My boys are so excited about the tour and I'm really looking forward to them seeing me on stage," she adds. "I hope I don't get emotional when I see them."



Posh got her first chance to put her at-home rehearsals to the test at an LA fashion show, where the quintet took to the stage for their first performance as a five-piece in nine years. UK viewers will get a chance to check out their new moves when they perform – via a live LA link-up - on this Friday's Children In Need fundraising show.



Of their upcoming global tour, Victoria says she doesn't "want to ruin any surprises", but reveals the group will be "including some parts of the old routines but bringing them up to date a bit." And she's openly enthusiastic about their on stage outfits, created by designer Roberto Cavalli. "They look amazing! Roberto and his team have done us proud," she says.