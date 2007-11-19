Girl power as busy Mel B joins Beyonce at US awards gala

19 NOVEMBER 2007



With the start of her Spice Girls world tour imminent, as well as the semi-finals of US reality talent show Dancing With The Stars, Melanie Brown's feet have hardly touched the ground.



The 33-year-old singer still found time for one more high-profile engagement at the weekend, however, when she took time out from her jam-packed schedule to introduce an act at the annual American Music Awards.



Putting in a glam appearance in a revealing, backless dress, Mel rubbed shoulders with some of America's hottest talents at the LA event. Among them was former Destiny's Child diva Beyonce, who was thrilled to be presented with the international artist trophy.



"I'm so blessed to wake up every morning and do what I love. I'm so grateful, so honoured and so humbled by this award," said the 26-year-old, who wowed crowds with a country version of her hit Irreplaceable.



Other established names toasting success on the night included Sexyback singer Justin Timberlake, who picked up two awards - for best male pop-rock artist and soul/R&B album – via satellite link from Australia where he is currently on tour.



Meanwhile taking home three trophies on the night was 2005 American Idol winner Carrie Underwood. "This is one heck of a night," said the pretty blonde, who scooped favourite female country artist and country album, as well as a favourite artist vote, chosen by viewers.