Talent show winner Paul Potts cements celeb status in New York

21 NOVEMBER 2007



As a mobile phone salesman living in South Wales Paul Potts could never have dreamt how much his life could change in the space of just a year. Now, the Britain's Got Talent winner has a £1 million recording contract and fans on both sides of the Atlantic - making him the ideal man to help launch Bloomingdale's holiday windows in New York.



On Monday night the big-voiced Welshman, who won over US audiences with performances on TV shows including The Oprah Winfrey Show, cut the ribbon to unveil the famous department store's festive display, after treating the cheering crowds to a few Christmas songs. And the seasonal window arrangements weren't the only things on show for the first time.



Paul, who famously revealed his desire to get his front teeth fixed after winning the ITV talent show with a performance of Nessun Dorma, was showing off a new smile at the event - after splashing out on cosmetic veneers.



The 36-year-old, who is set to perform for the Queen alongside international stars such as latino singer Enrique Iglesias, pop sensation James Blunt and rock legends Bon Jovi at this year's Royal Variety Performance, says: "I keep waiting for someone to pinch me and say 'Wake up, Paul, it's time for work - you're late again'. I feel like I'm on a rollercoaster - a white knuckle ride into the unknown. And I don't want to get off!".