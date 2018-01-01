Avril and Deryck get festive with some bargain Xmas goodies

22 NOVEMBER 2007



Despite being a chart-topping singer with millions in the bank, Canadian pop princess Avril Lavigne is just as partial as the rest of us to saving a bit of cash as the purse-straining holiday season approaches. The 23-year-old musician dropped into a bargain 99 cent store in LA this week to pick up some festive goodies.



Flanked by her musician husband, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, Avril – who performed her latest single Hot on US TV show Dancing With The Stars this week - emerged from the shop carrying a couple of advent calendars.



With the prospect of a busy year coming up when she embarks on her 32-date North American tour, the Girlfriend singer is planning to spend the holiday season enjoying time with her nearest and dearest. She'll be hosting a family dinner for her loved ones and doing all the cooking herself.