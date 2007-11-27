Fun-loving Darcey and Katherine present tribute to Hollywood greats

Darcey Bussell jigging her way through a Broadway-style number in a snazzy white suit might be considered a bit low-brow for the hallowed environs of the Royal Ballet.



The company's former principal was in her element, though, as she performed the all singing, all dancing routine on the opening night of her Viva La Diva tour with Katherine Jenkins.



Five months after her emotional farewell from ballet Darcey has teamed up with the versatile classical music star for the slickly delivered homage to Hollywood favourites such as Marilyn Monroe, Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.



It's no wonder the pair looked to be having a ball as they rang the changes at Salford's Lowry Theatre, slipping into various costumes, including gold Thirties goddess gowns. The unique collaboration, which runs until May 2008, arose naturally out of their two-year friendship. "We kept on meeting at the same events... so my manager had the idea that we should do something together," revealed Katherine.