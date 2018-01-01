Michael to join brothers as Jermaine reveals Jackson Five will reunite

It's been over 20 years since Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael performed together as the Jackson Five. Now they've become the latest group to announce a reunion tour - and may hit the road in 2008.



On a radio interview this week Jermaine Jackson revealed the legendary Motown quintet, which launched the solo careers of Michael Jackson and his sister Janet, will be reuniting for a tour - and Michael will be a part of it.



"He has to be," said Jermaine. "He is a Jackson. He was at the meeting, and will be involved."



"We want to tour," he continued. "We want to touch the lives of everybody who's bought our records and supported us. We feel we have to do it one more time. We owe that to the fans and to the public."



The group, who hit the big time in 1969 with their smash hit I Want You Back, eventually went their separate ways in 1990. A reunion was mooted years ago, but was put on hold as Michael fought allegations of child abuse - of which he was acquitted - in 2005.



"There's been so much going on," said Jermaine. "Getting over all the hurdles… But we are stronger than ever."