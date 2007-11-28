Missing husband Blake troubled jazz sensation Amy calls off British tour

Fans of jazz sensation Amy Winehouse were shocked this week when the 24-year-old cancelled the remaining dates of her sell-out UK tour half way through. The singer said she felt unable to perform to the best of her ability without the support of her husband Blake Fielder-Civil.



"I can't give it my all on stage without my Blake," says Amy, whose husband is currently in police custody after being accused of perverting justice. "I'm so sorry, but I don't want to do the shows half-heartedly. I love singing, but my husband is everything to me and without him it's not the same."



While reports suggest Amy - who on Tuesday was seen leaving London's Harley Street Clinic - is back under medical supervision, her management have stated she is merely recovering at home at the instruction of her doctor.



"In the interests of her health and wellbeing, she has been ordered to take a complete rest," a statement on her website reads. "The rigours involved in touring and the emotional strain she has been under have taken their toll."