Court grants Britney Xmas morning with her boys Sean and Jayden

28 NOVEMBER 2007



When Britney Spears' sons open their presents on Christmas Day they'll do so under the watchful eye of their pop princess mum. Permission for the millionaire singer to spend part of the holiday with her children, Sean, two, and Jaden, one, was granted at a recent court hearing.



Speaking after the session, the lawyer for the boys' father, Kevin Federline, said his client had agreed to share the youngsters' time with his ex-wife, though he declined to give the exact details of the division.



"It's important for the kids to spend time with each of the parents – especially on special days," said Mark Vincent Kaplan. "And that is Kevin's desire."



The toddlers reportedly spent the eve of Thanksgiving with their mother, who took them to an exclusive Beverly Hills hotel for peanut butter and jam sandwiches. On the actual day of the American celebration, Britney handed them over to their father after lunch.