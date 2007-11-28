Manfred Mann singer Mike d'Abo becomes a dad to twins at 63

Mike d'Abo, who found fame with the chart-topping Sixties band, is thrilled to become a father again to four month-old babies Ella and Louis. He and his wife Lisa had been trying for 15 years to have children together

Pictured in their heyday, Mike (far left) and his bandmates Mike Hugg, Manfred Mann, Tom McGuinness and Mike Vickers had a total of 13 top ten hits - seven of which Mike provided the vocals for

