Manfred Mann singer Mike d'Abo becomes a dad to twins at 63

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Mike d'Abo, who found fame with the chart-topping Sixties band, is thrilled to become a father again to four month-old babies Ella and Louis. He and his wife Lisa had been trying for 15 years to have children together
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Pictured in their heyday, Mike (far left) and his bandmates Mike Hugg, Manfred Mann, Tom McGuinness and Mike Vickers had a total of 13 top ten hits - seven of which Mike provided the vocals for
Photo: © Getty Images
28 NOVEMBER 2007
Hailing the event as a "miracle", Mike d'Abo - the former lead singer of chart-topping Sixties band Manfred Man - is celebrating becoming a father of twins at the age of 63.
The new arrivals, Ella and Louis, who were born four months ago, are Mike's first children with his 41-year-old wife Lisa. The couple - who married 11 years ago after meeting at a radio station in Bristol - had spent 15 years trying for a baby. "Suddenly we got lucky," says Mike, who'd had an earlier vasectomy reversed.
"We got the shock of our lives when we were told it was twins," continues the Surrey-born singer, who was the voice of 1968 Manfred Man hit The Mighty Quinn and still works as a professional musician. "We were completely bowled over."
Mike, who already has three children from two previous marriages, says he's not phased by the challenges of becoming a dad again later in life. "We're fit and active and healthy, and in those circumstances your age is just a number," he says.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.