Tension rises as Posh hits the road with her Spice Girl colleagues

30 NOVEMBER 2007



When the Spice Girls indulged in a pre-performance hug at their recent Victoria's Secret show their decade-long friendship looked closer than ever. Sometimes, though, even the best gal pals have their tricky moments.



As is to be expected in a group of feisty Alpha females, there have been personality differences during preparations for their 'farewell' tour, which kicks off in Vancouver this weekend.



According to the Daily Mail, at issue are the changes in lifestyle since they were all footloose and fancy free in the Nineties. Mel C, the only one of the girls without kids, though keen to be a mother herself, has reportedly remarked that a tour is not the right place to have "babies everywhere".



Her attitude contrasts with that of Geri Halliwell, who constantly regales band mates with stories about her little girl Bluebell.



Meanwhile, Emma Bunton, fresh from giving birth to her son Beau three months ago, is nervous about donning the revealing Roberto Cavalli outfits organised by Victoria Beckham. The new mum has gamely agreed to the sexy costumes and is apparently relying on Spanx support pants - responsible for many a svelte celebrity silhouette - to see her through.