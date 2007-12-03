J Lo on blooming form at music gig after deciding not to perform

Hollywood super couple Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony made their first public appearance since announcing they are expecting their first child at a star-studded LA music event at the weekend. Radiant in a billowing, maternity-style gown, the 38-year-old singer appeared to be glowing with contentment as her husband tenderly cradled on her burgeoning tummy.



The pair, who are yet to announce the due date of their new arrival, were part of the A-list line-up of presenters and performers taking to the stage at Movies Rock, a night of performances to celebrate film music classics. Jennifer was originally scheduled to perform at the event, but pulled out last week - reportedly mindful of putting herself at risk through over exertion.



Instead, the Jenny From The Block singer took to the stage to introduce an act, and was there cheering from the sidelines as husband Marc gave a rendition of Mrs Robinson from Dustin Hoffman's early film The Graduate.



Also performing at the event, which will be aired on American TV on December 7, was Beyonce. Striking in a floor-length gown, the former Destiny's Child beauty sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow from The Wizard Of Oz. She shared the bill with R&B star Usher, who came over all Gene Kelly to deliver a foot-tapping version of Singing In The Rain.