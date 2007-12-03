Spice Girls kick off world tour in spectacular style in Canada

It was the moment Spice fans the world over had been waiting for. Posh, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Baby back together in concert for the first time in nine years, at the opening night of their highly-anticipated, comeback world tour in Vancouver, Canada.



The excited, sell-out crowd of 16,000 was whipped into a frenzy as the gig kicked off with a video of the five dreaming of becoming international pop stars and a sequence of newspaper headlines documenting their history. Scenes of near hysteria followed as the quintet, clad in glittering Roberto Cavalli costumes, rose onto the stage on moving platforms to belt out Spice Up Your Life.



The smoothly choreographed two-hour show – which some fans had travelled from as far as Italy to see - featured 22 numbers, including their nine chart-topping singles plus their latest track Headlines.



Among the night's eight costume changes the highlight was a return to the 'classic' Spice Girls' look, including a revamped version of Geri Halliwell's trademark Union flag dress.



Making a surprise appearance in the audience on Sunday night was Victoria's husband David Beckham, who'd flown in specially from New Zealand, where he was on tour with football team LA Galaxy. Canadian songbird Avril Lavigne was also among those checking out the show, which moves to California on Tuesday, followed by two dates in Los Angeles next weekend.