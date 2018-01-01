'Back To Black' singer Amy seeks solace in kindred spirit Pete

5 DECEMBER 2007



Amy Winehouse seems to have found a like-minded friend to help her through her current troubles. The jazz sensation has been turning for support to fellow musician Pete Doherty, with whom she's working on a duet, while her husband Blake remains in detention.



Kate Moss's former flame has had his fair share of problems, too, so it's easy to understand his empathy with the singer. "I speak to Amy almost every day," revealed the Babyshambles frontman this week. "She just wants her man back for Christmas. They are desperately in love."



Pete has long respected the 24-year-old jazz sensation, who has been forced to cancel a UK tour amidst reports of emotional strain and health concerns. "Who would I most like to collaborate with? Amy Winehouse," he told a music magazine. He even dedicated one of his songs to her while on stage with his band Babyshambles recently, telling the crowd: "She is a really nice girl and this song's for her. Keep the chin up."



The musically gifted duo are channelling their energies into what they both do best - making music, and currently working on a duet together. "It's called You Hurt The Ones You Love," reveals Pete, 28.



And he isn't the only high-profile music talent lining up to work with Amy. Fastlove singer George Michael is also keen to duet with the star. "Amy is the best female vocalist I have ever heard in my entire career, as well as one of the best writers," he said. "I have written a song for (her) and I hope she likes it. I would love us to record it together, but we will have to see what she says."