Blonde bombshell guests Kylie and Renee bond on Austrian TV

The actress and singer were getting along like a house on fire during their joint appearance
Kylie showed off her sexy new image during a performance of songs from her latest album
Renee and Jerry meanwhile entertained viewers with a bee skit to promote the new animated movie in which they both star
10 DECEMBER 2007
The pop world's favourite princess and one of the silver screen's favourite funny girls hit it off as they appeared on a popular Austrian TV show over the weekend. Blonde beauties Kylie Minogue and Renee Zellweger looked like they'd known each other for years as they joked and giggled together on the show's couch.
The Aussie songstress treated her co-guest and the studio audience to a seductive performance from her latest album X, at one point appearing to have taken her inspiration from Renee's performance in the film Chicago. Her black fishnets, low-cut top and platform ankle boots certainly wouldn't have gone amiss in the high-kicking musical. She completed the new look with an edgy platinum bob reminiscent of Blondie singer Debbie Harry.
Kylie loves to push sartorial boundaries and her experimentation has clearly paid off after a survey by UKTV Style's The Clothes Show revealed she's the top style icon among celebrities.
Renee, meanwhile, had the audience in stitches on Saturday as she arrived in the studio with her Bee Movie co-star Jerry Seinfeld. The duo, who lend their voices to the new animated drama, which is set to do for bees what Happy Feet did for penguins, made their entry in giant bee costumes.
