Amy's mum makes heartfelt plea to her troubled daughter

10 DECEMBER 2007



As Amy Winehouse's behaviour continues to concern fans and loved ones, the jazz sensation's mum has reached out to her daughter in a moving, open letter to a British newspaper, pleading with the 24-year-old to come home and get well again. "We want you back, and I'll make you fitter and stronger," writes Janis Winehouse. "You're at your happiest in family situations, I remember. It's part of that strong Jewish tradition you were raised in."



She starts the heartfelt plea with her reasons for putting pen to paper, rather than taking more direct action. "I know there's no point in me ringing you, fussing over you or ordering you to do something," she writes in The News Of The World. "I need you to take that first step, darling. I need you to call me, to pick up that phone and tell me what's troubling you."



In the emotional letter Janice also dismisses reports she has spoken out against Amy's husband Blake Fielder Civil, currently in custody awaiting trail for allegedly perverting the course of justice.



"Your husband might not be my favourite person - you know that, Amy," she says. "But he's your choice and I would never say anything about him to hurt you. I'm a great believer that everything in life happens for a reason, a purpose. And if you two are destined to be together forever, then so be it."



Janice also touches on the cancellation of Amy's recent UK tour, saying she hopes it will make the bee-hived musician cause to reflect. "Maybe it will pull you up and make you stop and think and take stock of where your life is going," she says. "I pray it does. I hope it makes you realise that although you might be a superstar, you're not superwoman."



The emotional missive finishes with the request "Pick up the phone" and is signed, "All my love, Ma".