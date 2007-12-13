hellomagazineWeb
The Seventies pop group - pictured in their heyday - are reportedly planning a New Year's Eve gig at the Atlanta club owned by their sister's fiancé
Jermaine - who is engaged to Michael's sister Janet - revealed the plans for the special concert during a US radio programme this week
Take That, The Spice Girls and even Led Zeppelin have taken to the stage together recently, and now another high-profile comeback is apparently on the cards. The Jackson 5 - including superstar solo artist Michael Jackson - are reported to be planning a return to the stage with a New Year's Eve spectacular in Atlanta.
Speaking in a radio interview this week, Janet Jackson's hip hop producer fiancé Jermaine Dupri revealed Michael and his brothers will be performing at his club in the city. It will be the first time in more than 20 years that the Jackson siblings, Jermaine, Marlon, Tito, Jackie and Michael, appear together.
"It's going to be the biggest party ever seen," said Janet's beau. "At midnight I'm going to empty the whole club and put everyone in the parking lot. And I'm going to light the lot up with a fireworks show."
Last month Jackson 5 member Jermaine announced the outfit would also be embarking on a world tour in 2008. "Michael will be involved," he said. "We want to tour. We want to touch the lives of everybody who've bought our records and supported us."
