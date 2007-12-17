Celine bids farewell to Las Vegas with final dazzling show

Canadian songbird Celine Dion brought her sensational Las Vegas run to a close in a cascade of rose petals on Saturday night. Close to 4,000 fans packed Caesar's Palace to see the chanteuse perform her 'A New Day' show for the last time at Caesar's Palace.



"Its quite hard to believe that we’ve come to an end," said the Quebec-born superstar as she began her final two-hour extravaganza. "I think you understand our emotions tonight."



The singer, who first took to the stage in the casino town in March 2003, was greeted with standing ovations from the rapturous crowd after almost every number.



As the show drew to a close, mum-of-one Celine - who revealed to HELLO! magazine last month her desire to have more children in the future - was joined on stage by her proud husband Rene Angelil and their six-year-old son Rene-Charles.



Not planning to rest her legendary vocal chords just yet, the 39-year-old is due to embark on a worldwide tour starting with a Valentine's Day concert in South Africa next year.