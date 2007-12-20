hellomagazineWeb
Leon went back to his roots this week as he gave a performance at the local shopping centre where he used to work as a sales assistant
Fans queued overnight to catch the X Factor winner's performance of his debut single When You Believe - which looks set to top the charts over Christmas
20 DECEMBER 2007
When X Factor winner Leon Jackson returned to his local shopping centre in Scotland this week, it was a far cry from when he used to work there as a sales assistant. The 18-year-old was back in Livingston to perform his debut single for local supporters.
Leon, who teamed up with pop princess Kylie Minogue on the X Factor final, was met by hundreds of screaming fans at the Almondvale shopping centre. Some of whom had braved freezing conditions to queue overnight for a glimpse of their idol. They were rewarded with a rendition of his new track and signed copies of the single for a lucky few.
"This past couple of days have been crazy," said the star - who won a £1 million recording contract through the hit ITV show. "I can't wait to get home for Christmas." And, despite his new-found celebrity, the Scot revealed his festive season would be as traditional as ever. "We'll have a normal Christmas dinner and open presents," he said, adding: "but I've not had a chance to think about buying them yet."
Meanwhile, the singer looks set to follow in the footsteps of previous X Factor winners Shane Ward and Leona Lewis by scoring this year's Christmas number one. His debut track - a new version of Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston's duet When You Believe - is topping the mid-week charts.
