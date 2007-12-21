hellomagazineWeb
Two of pop's hottest stars got the party going with a swing on Jules Holland's traditional New Year's Eve Hootenanny show
Macca and Kylie, who at one point were joined on stage by Lulu, seemed to be enjoying themselves as much as the crowd
The audience included Timelord David Tennant, comedy actor Lenny Henry, as well as TV detective John Simm and his partner Kate Magowan
The bill for Jules Holland's traditional end of year shindig was as star-studded as ever, with Lulu and Grace Kelly singer Mika lined up. But there was one act that really had the Hootenanny audience dancing in the aisles - Kylie's duet with musical icon Sir Paul McCartney.
The electric pair teamed up for the BBC2 show - which airs as part of the network's December 31 countdown - to sing Dance Tonight, one of the tunes on Macca's latest album.
Shimmying and clapping on stage as the former Beatle played the guitar, the pop princess was clearly enjoying every minute of their performance.
The dimunitive singer also sent temperatures soaring by writhing on the piano during for a show-stopping slow version of her hit I Should Be So Lucky.
Afterwards petite Kylie joked she was wishing for "a growth spurt" in 2008.
Also enjoying the entertainment were Lenny French, John Simms and Kylie's new friend, Dr Who actor David Tennant.
