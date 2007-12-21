Two of pop's hottest stars got the party going with a swing on Jules Holland's traditional New Year's Eve Hootenanny show

Macca and Kylie, who at one point were joined on stage by Lulu, seemed to be enjoying themselves as much as the crowd

The audience included Timelord David Tennant, comedy actor Lenny Henry, as well as TV detective John Simm and his partner Kate Magowan

