The music stars, who capped their successful Beautiful World tour with a sizzling last performance in Manchester on Wednesday, reportedly have earned ₤4.2 each this year
So it was not surprising that Mark Owen and his partner Emma Ferguson were in excellent spirits as they arrived at the after-show party
21 DECEMBER 2007
Gary Barlow and his band mates won't have to worry when the Christmas bills are settled in January. The comeback kings have reportedly earned a staggering ₤17 million in the last year – around ₤4.2 million each.
So not surprisingly the four crooners were on excellent form as they partied in Manchester to mark the end of their Beautiful World tour. The lads wowed fans with a spectacular hysteria-inducing last performance at the city's MEN arena on Wednesday night.
Celebrating along with the guys and their partners was Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who's been the support act during the guys' stint on the road.
Take That have had a sensational year, topping the charts and selling out their European tour in under 40 minutes. The lads also performed Rule The World, the theme tune for Hollywood fantasy film Stardust.
