Mum-to-be Lily rides into town to open the Harrods sale

28 DECEMBER 2007



Singer Lily Allen gave bargain hunters in Knightsbridge something to "smile" about this week when opened the famous Harrods Winter Sale.



The chart-topping singer, who has recently announced she is expecting her first child with her Chemical Brother boyfriend Ed Simons, 37, was in high spirits as she arrived in a horse-drawn carriage with owner Mohamed Al Fayed to declare the sale open.



She follows in the footsteps of celebs including Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, actress Eva Longoria and TV presenter Kelly Brook.



"I'd like to thank Mr Al Fayed for giving me the opportunity to open this most famous store," she told the eager shoppers, some of who had camped out from the early hours of the morning. "Unfortunately, I did come in earlier for a bit of a preview so there's not much left!"



Blooming in a backless shimmering dress, the Smile singer took some time to browse the bargains herself. First – perhaps thinking of her new role as a mum-to-be - she got to grips with a giant cuddly tiger in the toy section before snuggling up to two cute puppies in the pet department.



It's set to be a busy 2008 for the multi-talented star. As well as looking forward to the birth of her baby in the summer, she is to star in the new TV show Lily Allen And Friends on BBC3.