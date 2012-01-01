Britney's mum Lynne goes ahead with family memoir

When Britney Spears' 16-year-old sister, Jamie announced she was expecting a baby, the siblings' mum reportedly halted work on a book about their childhood. But now Thomas Nelson, Lynne Spears' publishers, have confirmed that, though delayed, the memoir will be coming out.



Pop Culture Mom: A Real Story Of Fame And Family In A Tabloid World is not, as previously reported, based on tips about parenting, says the editorial house.



"Lynne's book will provide a window into the real-life world of fame and worldly success, including the toll it extracts from some who aspire to it," said the company's chief executive.



Louisiana-based Lynne has had plenty to write about. Aside from Britney's status as a chart-topper, her little sister has found fame in her own right as the star of US show Zoey 101.